Veritas Investment Research Upgrades ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) to “Buy”

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on ATCO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.75.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.67 and a one year high of C$48.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

