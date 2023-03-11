Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $238.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at $92,321.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

