Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,031,050.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 85,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,031,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,754,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,672,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

