Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

