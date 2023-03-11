Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Transcontinental Price Performance

TCLAF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

