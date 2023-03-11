Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 16,405 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.