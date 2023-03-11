Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NYSE DEI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

