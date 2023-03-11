Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Pine Cliff Energy
