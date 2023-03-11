Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

