Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.