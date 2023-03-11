Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

