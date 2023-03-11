Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

