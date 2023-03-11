Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$90.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $57.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

