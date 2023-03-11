Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

