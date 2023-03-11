The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

