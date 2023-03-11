Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.8 %

LPG opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.