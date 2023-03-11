Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Sells $1,203,791.26 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRTO stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

