Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 22,358 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20.

Shares of CVLT opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

