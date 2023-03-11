Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $1,540,300.30 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

