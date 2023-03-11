Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $1,540,300.30 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.51.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
