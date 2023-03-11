Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $1,398,314.80 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

