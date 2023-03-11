First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,582,500.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.58 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

