Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $1,736,527.76 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.

LSCC opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

