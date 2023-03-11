Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Sells $1,457,040.42 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after acquiring an additional 754,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

