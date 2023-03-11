Vicente Reynal Sells 25,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 559,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.