Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.4 %

KNSL stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

