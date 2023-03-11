Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,785,600.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $164.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

