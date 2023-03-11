Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of APVO opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

