New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

