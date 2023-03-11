Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $66.30

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

