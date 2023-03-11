Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

IIP.UN opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

