Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

IIP.UN opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$16.64.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

