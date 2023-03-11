National Bankshares Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$10.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA stock opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

