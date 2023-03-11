Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $6,079,875.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

