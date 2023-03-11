DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director Acquires $5,440,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 83.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

