ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $2,472,579.12 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,472,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

