Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,450,700.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

