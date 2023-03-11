Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $3,122,561.56 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.