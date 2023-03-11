Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $4,608,238.44 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $129.63 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

