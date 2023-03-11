Tarang Amin Sells 69,703 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96.

On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

