HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Sells $2,553,000.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

