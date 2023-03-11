FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Acquires $4,740,000.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS Trading Down 7.7 %

FIGS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

