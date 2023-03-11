FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Acquires $4,740,000.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FIGS Trading Down 7.7 %
FIGS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
