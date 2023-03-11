Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 20,529 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after buying an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

