Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $1,878,130.35 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.02 and its 200-day moving average is $495.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

