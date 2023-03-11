Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $3,350,901.30 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

