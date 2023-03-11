Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,339,375.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.
Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %
Dropbox stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
