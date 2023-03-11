Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,339,375.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

Dropbox stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

