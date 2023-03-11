Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III Sells 11,750,000 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bumble Stock Up 0.7 %

Bumble stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth about $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 332.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bumble Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.