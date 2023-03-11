Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

