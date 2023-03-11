Brokers Set Expectations for Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coherus BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coherus BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CHRS stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

