Piper Sandler Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

