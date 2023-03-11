Contrasting GeneDx (WGS) and Its Competitors

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.37 GeneDx Competitors $1.46 billion -$102.48 million -7.30

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 62.95%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -120.13% -448.95% -30.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

