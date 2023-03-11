Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

