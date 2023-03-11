Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

